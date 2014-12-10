FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Aer Lingus shareholders back pensions deal
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deflation
December 10, 2014 / 5:20 PM / 3 years ago

Aer Lingus shareholders back pensions deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Aer Lingus’ shareholders on Wednesday voted in favour of a plan to inject 191 million euros ($237 million) into a staff pension fund, one of the final obstacles to resolving a dispute that has weighed on Aer Lingus’ share price for years.

Seventy-eight percent of shareholders backed the deal, indicating the airline’s largest investor Ryanair, which controls 30 percent, voted in favour. Ryanair and Aer Lingus declined to comment on how Ryanair voted.

Less than 1 percent of shareholders voted against, while the remainder did not vote.

$1 = 0.8046 euros Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.