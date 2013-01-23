FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU regulator extends Ryanair, Aer Lingus review to March 6
January 23, 2013 / 11:36 AM / in 5 years

EU regulator extends Ryanair, Aer Lingus review to March 6

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Jan 23 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators have extended their review of the latest bid by Ryanair to acquire Irish rival Aer Lingus to March 6 after the budget carrier offered additional concessions to allay competition concerns.

The one-week extension from Feb. 27 was published on the European Commission’s website on Wednesday without any details, in line with the EU executive’s policy.

Ryanair, Europe’s biggest low-cost airline, said on Tuesday it was confident of gaining EU approval for the 694-million-euro ($922 million) deal.

The carrier’s latest offer to the Commission included ceding 43 routes to Flybe and three Aer Lingus’ Heathrow routes to British Airways, a person familiar with the matter has told Reuters.

Flybe, Europe’s largest regional airline, announced 300 job cuts or about 10 percent of its workforce, earlier on Wednesday.

This may weaken its case as a buyer of Aer Lingus routes, said a source involved in the Ryanair and Aer Lingus deal

