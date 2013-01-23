UPDATE 1-EU regulator extends Ryanair, Aer Lingus review to March 6

BRUSSELS, Jan 23 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators have extended their review of the latest bid by Ryanair to acquire Irish rival Aer Lingus to March 6 after the budget carrier offered additional concessions to allay competition concerns.

The one-week extension from Feb. 27 was published on the European Commission’s website on Wednesday without any details, in line with the EU executive’s policy.

Ryanair, Europe’s biggest low-cost airline, said on Tuesday it was confident of gaining EU approval for the 694-million-euro ($922 million) deal.

The carrier’s latest offer to the Commission included ceding 43 routes to Flybe and three Aer Lingus’ Heathrow routes to British Airways, a person familiar with the matter has told Reuters.

Flybe confirmed that it was in talks about a possible transfer of aircraft and operating routes and said that the discussions were non-exclusive and non-binding.

Flybe, Europe’s largest regional airline, announced 300 job cuts, or about 10 percent of its workforce, earlier on Wednesday.

This may weaken its case as a buyer of Aer Lingus routes, said a source involved in the Ryanair and Aer Lingus deal.