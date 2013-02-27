FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU regulators block Ryanair's third bid for Aer Lingus
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 27, 2013 / 11:31 AM / 5 years ago

EU regulators block Ryanair's third bid for Aer Lingus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 27 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators blocked Ryanair’s third attempt to buy Irish rival Aer Lingus on Wednesday, saying the bid by Europe’s top no-frills airline could hurt competition and lead to higher prices for passengers.

Ryanair had already flagged the European Commission’s rejection of the 694-million-euro ($907 million) bid for Aer Lingus earlier this month. The EU executive vetoed its first takeover attempt in 2007.

“For (Irish and European passengers), the acquisition of Aer Lingus by Ryanair would have most likely led to higher fares,” EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said in a statement.

“Those proposals (from Ryanair) were simply inadequate to solve the very serious competition problems which this acquisition would have created on no less than 46 routes,” he said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.