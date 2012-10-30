Aer Lingus staff to strike over pension shortfall

DUBLIN, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Staff at Irish airline Aer Lingus will strike for two hours next month in a dispute over a pension fund shortfall, unions said, in a move which could disrupt flights.

Unions representing administrative staff as well as cabin crew estimated on Tuesday that up to 3,000 workers might join the first of what could be a series of stoppages to force the airline to stump up more cash.

“Should there a be failure to engage, there will be a ramping up. This is not just a once off,” said Brian Gormley, regional officer of the Unite union which represents 200 maintenance staff at the airline.

The Aer Lingus staff pension scheme, which also covers workers at the Dublin Airport Authority, had a 700 million euros ($904 million) deficit at the end of last year.

Aer Lingus says it is not obliged to pay more into the fund but has been holding talks with unions for months about the shortfall in an effort to avoid industrial action.

Ryanair, which launched its third takeover bid for Aer Lingus earlier this year and is its largest shareholder with a 30 percent holding, has offered to lease aircraft to its rival to enable it to avoid flight disruptions during the Nov. 19 strike.