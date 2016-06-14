FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Airplane parts maker Aernnova gives banks IPO mandate -sources
June 14, 2016 / 3:36 PM / a year ago

Airplane parts maker Aernnova gives banks IPO mandate -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, June 14 (Reuters) - Spanish airplane parts maker Aernnova has given a mandate to investment banks for a stock market listing in the second half of the year, five sources with knowledge of the process said.

STJ Advisors will act as financial adviser of the operation while Citi, Morgan Stanley and Santander are the global co-ordinators. Bank of America, BBVA and Deutsche Bank are bookrunners for the deal, the sources said.

Aernnova declined to comment. Santander, Morgan Stanley and BBVA declined to comment while Citi, Bank of America and Deutsche Bank were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting By Andres Gonzalez, Additional reporting by Freya Berry in London, writing by Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Julien Toyer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
