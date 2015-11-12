FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Aernnova working with STJ Advisors on $1.5bln IPO -sources
November 12, 2015 / 2:53 PM / 2 years ago

Spain's Aernnova working with STJ Advisors on $1.5bln IPO -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The owners of aircraft components maker Aernnova are working with an advisor on a listing, in a deal which could value the Spanish business at around 1.4 billion euros ($1.51 billion)($1.5 billion), two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Aernnova is working with British IPO boutique STJ Advisors on a potential listing and will hire investment banks in the coming weeks, the sources said.

The company, which designs and manufacturers aeroplane components including wings and fuselage sections, is 53 percent owned by its management and 47 percent owned by Geneva-based investment firm Springwater Capital. Clients include Airbus , Bombardier and Boeing.

STJ declined to comment. Aernnova and Springwater did not immediately respond to requests for comment. ($1 = 0.9274 euros) (Reporting By Freya Berry, additional reporting by Emma Pinedo in Madrid; editing by Emiliano Mellino)

