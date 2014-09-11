FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-REUTERS SUMMIT-Airbus to finish feasibility study on new output hike 'soon'
September 11, 2014 / 8:31 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-REUTERS SUMMIT-Airbus to finish feasibility study on new output hike 'soon'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects spelling of executive’s name, in paragraphs 2 and 4, to Eccleston, not Ecclestone)

WASHINGTON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Europe’s Airbus is looking seriously at whether to increase production of its best-selling A320-family aircraft beyond the record level of 46 jets a month already targeted for 2016, a senior executive said on Thursday.

“We are still looking at whether we should increase production on single aisle (aircraft); certainly the demand is there to do that,” Barry Eccleston, president and chief executive officer of Airbus Americas, said.

The decision depends mainly on how many airplanes the aerospace supply chain can support, he said, speaking at the Reuters Aerospace and Defense Summit in Washington.

”We are still working with our supply chain and I would anticipate we should conclude that study fairly soon,“ Eccleston said. ”We are certainly seriously looking at whether we should put production up further.

“The study is saying ‘can we do 50 a month.’ It doesn’t mean we will do 50, it just means that is what we are studying right now.”

Airbus currently produces 42 single-aisle A320-family aircraft a month.

Both Airbus and Boeing have dismissed concerns expressed by some bankers about potential aircraft oversupply, saying projected global traffic growth justifies a growing fleet.

Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits

For more summit stories, see Writing by Tim Hepher; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
