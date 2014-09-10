REUTERS SUMMIT-U.S. Ex-Im bank would back Airbus export sales, chief says

(Adds detail about lending, Airbus) (For other news from the Reuters Aerospace and Defense Summit, click on www.reuters.com/summit/Aero14)

By Alwyn Scott and Tim Hepher

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Export-Import Bank would provide financing for exports of Airbus Group jetliners, provided they are assembled in the United States with sufficient content from U.S. suppliers, the bank’s head said on Wednesday.

“We’re about U.S. jobs,” Ex-Im Bank President Fred Hochberg told the Reuters Aerospace and Defense Summit in Washington.

“We have no national treasures,” Hochberg said, in a reference to Airbus archrival Boeing Co. “Every company is a national treasure.”

The bank, which supports loans for U.S. manufacturers selling products to foreign companies, is at the center of a bruising battle over whether Congress should renew its authority to operate, which expires Sept. 30.

About 46 percent of the bank’s total financial exposure is for jetliners made by Boeing, according to U.S. Government Accountability Office figures.

Airbus is setting up a factory in Mobile, Alabama to make commercial jets, and is due to begin making deliveries in 2016.

While Airbus intends to sell the planes to U.S. airlines, there would be no restriction against U.S. export credit support for foreign airlines buying U.S.-made Airbus planes, Hochberg said.

“To the extent that the Airbus plane is actually made here, we could support those exports that are made in the United States,” he said.

