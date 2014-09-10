FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REUTERS SUMMIT-U.S. Navy to brief Hagel soon on small warship options
September 10, 2014 / 6:57 PM / 3 years ago

REUTERS SUMMIT-U.S. Navy to brief Hagel soon on small warship options

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

By Andrea Shalal

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Navy is completing its recommendations after a detailed study of possible options for the Navy’s next small warship, and plans to brief Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel soon, Navy Secretary Ray Mabus said on Wednesday.

The study, which was completed at the end of July, was “very rigorous, very detailed, very intense and looked very deep into all those different options,” Mabus told the Reuters Aerospace and Defense Summit in Washington.

He declined to provide any details before the Navy submitted its findings and recommendations to Hagel and other senior Pentagon leaders.

The Navy created the task force earlier this year after Hagel expressed concerns about the survivability and firepower of the current Littoral Combat Ships (LCS) built by Lockheed Martin Corp and Australia’s Austal Ltd.

Hagel ordered a pause in the program after orders for 32 ships instead of proceeding with the 52 ships that had been planned.

Once a decision on how many ships to buy is made, it is likely to become part of the Navy’s fiscal 2016 budget request.

Additional reporting by Victoria Walker; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

