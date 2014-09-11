REUTERS SUMMIT-U.S. Navy to brief Hagel on small warship options

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Navy is completing its recommendations after a detailed study of possible options for the Navy’s next small warship, and plans to brief Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel soon, Navy Secretary Ray Mabus said on Wednesday.

The study, which was completed at the end of July, was “very rigorous, very detailed, very intense and looked very deep into all those different options,” Mabus told the Reuters Aerospace and Defense Summit in Washington.

He declined to provide any details before the Navy submitted its findings and recommendations to Hagel and other senior Pentagon leaders.

The Navy created the task force earlier this year after Hagel expressed concerns about the survivability and firepower of the current Littoral Combat Ships (LCS) built by Lockheed Martin Corp and Australia’s Austal Ltd.

Lockheed, Austal and others are anxious to see the findings of the task force and any Navy recommendations, which could affect funding for future warships.

Hagel ordered a pause in the LCS program after orders for 32 ships instead of proceeding with the 52 ships that had been planned and asked the Navy to study three options for the next 20 ships: sticking with the current LCS designs, modifying them, or switching to either a new design or another warship already in production elsewhere.

Mabus said the process now under way would help shape the Navy’s fiscal 2016 budget request, which will take shape in coming months and should be submitted to Congress in February.

The Navy was due to brief U.S. lawmakers about the task force’s findings this week, but the briefing was delayed while the Navy continued to examine the report and frame its own recommendations, according to a source familiar with the issue.

The LCS ships have suffered a series of technical problems, including engine issues, but Mabus said the ships performed very well during recent deployments to Singapore and the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) military exercise in Hawaii this summer.

The USS Independence, an aluminum trimaran design built by Austal, played an active role in the RIMPAC exercise, using its surface warfare equipment to “attack” four ships, operating two H-60 helicopters on its deck, and coordinating the anti-air assets around the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier.

Mabus said the Navy had also nearly wrapped up testing of mine hunting and fighting weapons for the LCS ships, one of three systems being designed for interchangeable use on the ships.

The current LCS ships were built to hunt and fight mines, submarines and surface ships using those equipment packages, but officials have grown concerned that the ships also need some permanent weapons on board.

