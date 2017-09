STOCKHOLM, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Aerocrine AB :

* Aerocrine received notification that the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted market clearance for NIOX VERO, the company’s next generation device for measuring Fractional exhaled Nitric Oxide (FeNO) levels in the clinical setting

* Launch planned for Q1 2015