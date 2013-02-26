FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Navalny not on list of Aeroflot board candidates
February 26, 2013 / 6:21 PM / 5 years ago

Navalny not on list of Aeroflot board candidates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Alexei Navalny, a leader of street protests against Russian President Vladimir Putin, is absent from a list of 14 nominees for the board of Aeroflot , according to a copy posted on the Russian airline’s website on Tuesday.

The anti-graft blogger, who has campaigned for better corporate governance at state firms, was elected to the board of state-controlled Aeroflot in June by shareholder and media tycoon Alexander Lebedev.

The list, however, included a new nominee for the board - Yegor Lebedev, identified by Russian business daily Vedomosti as Alexander Lebedev’s son, born in November 2011.

Lebedev has previously indicated he may sell his minority stake in the airline.

Navalny was charged in December with fraud and money laundering and, if found guilty, could face two years in prison. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Neither Lebedev nor Navalny were available for comment. (Reporting By Megan Davies; Editing by Dan Lalor)

