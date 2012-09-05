FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Russia's Aeroflot H1 profits slide 98 pct
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
September 5, 2012 / 11:00 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Russia's Aeroflot H1 profits slide 98 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates with analyst comment on listing plans)

MOSCOW, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Russian state-controlled airline Aeroflot said on Wednesday first-half net profit fell by 98 percent to $7.1 million from $376.8 million a year earlier on revenue of $3.6 billion.

The company gave no reason for the fall, saying only that its results were impacted by consolidation of four airlines it took over at the end of last year. Aeroflot is on the list of companies the Russian government is keen to part-privatise.

Aeroflot has been planning a secondary listing on the London Stock Exchange followed by a placement of up to 13 percent of its stock in 2012-2013, two sources familiar with an internal presentation previously told Reuters.

Several Russian private and state-controlled companies have secondary shares listed in London in order to take advantage of foreign investment and to raise their profile.

An analyst, who attended a meeting with Aeroflot management, told Reuters on Wednesday that Aeroflot is considering listing a stake of up to 6 percent, made up of treasury shares, in New York and London.

The analyst said Aeroflot gave no further details of the potential secondary share offer. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Megan Davies; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.