Aerojet on track to complete work on AR1 rocket engine by 2019-CEO

WASHINGTON, March 1 (Reuters) - Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc is on track to complete development of its AR1 rocket engine by 2019 as a replacement for the Russian-built RD-180 engine after receiving a funding “booster shot” from the U.S. Air Force on Monday, Chief Executive Officer Eileen Drake told Reuters on Tuesday.

Drake said the Air Force’s $115-million contract for work on the AR1 prototype, along with options that could increase the government’s investment to $501 million in coming years, moved the U.S. military a step closer to ending its reliance on Russian engines for national space launches.

She said Aerojet was focused on winning a competition with Blue Origin, a Kent, Washington-based startup run by Amazon.com Inc founder Jeff Bezos, to develop an engine for a new rocket being developed by United Launch Alliance, a joint venture of Lockheed Martin Corp and Boeing Co. The Air Force on Monday also awarded a $46.6-million contract to a partnership of ULA and Blue Origin. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal)