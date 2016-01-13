Aerojet Rocketdyne eyes growth in 2016, cites record backlog

WASHINGTON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc expects to boost revenues in 2016 after reaching a record backlog of $3 billion in 2015, and buoyed by continued demand for the company’s missile motors, the company’s chief executive said Tuesday.

“The defense business is extremely healthy and we have a large market share in this sector, the financials are very strong, and we see growth year over year,” Chief Executive Eileen Drake told an event hosted by the Washington Space Business Roundtable.

Drake said the company was doing well despite what she described as ”some “hiccups” in 2015, including a surprise decision by United Launch Alliance, a joint venture of Lockheed Martin Corp and Boeing Co, to switch to solid rocket boosters made by Orbital ATK after 2018.

Aerojet also agreed to pay Orbital ATK $50 million to settle a dispute stemming from a rocket launch accident last year that destroyed a load of cargo bound for the International Space Station.

Drake said those losses would be offset by some big wins, including a $1.16 billion contract from NASA to restart production of its RS-25 engine once used for the space shuttle program for the new Space Launch System (SLS), a powerful rocket designed to eventually take humans to Mars.

Drake, who took over as CEO in June 2015, said the company’s space business had seen some big achievements last year, including completion of a preliminary design review for the AR1 engine it is developing as an alternative to the Russian-built RD-180 engine that now powers ULA’s Atlas 5 rocket.

Its equipment also played a role in the New Horizon’s vehicles fly-by of Pluto, and helped propel half a dozen of ULA’s launch vehicles, she said.

Drake said Aerojet remained focused on lowering its costs without sacrificing the reliability of its products. Further steps, including consolidation of facilities and a 10-percent reduction in the company’s workforce were planned through 2019, she said.

She said the company was also working to shorten the timeframes for completing space programs to maintain the interest and excitement of the next group of rocket scientists.

Aerojet officials said they expected to reach agreement with the U.S. Air Force about funding the company’s continued work on the AR1 engine during the first quarter.

The company is also working on other key projects for the U.S. military, including the development and production of hypersonic propulsion and solar electric propulsion systems. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Bernard Orr)