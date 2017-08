MEXICO CITY, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Conglomerate Grupo Synergy plans to invest up to $100 million in Mexican airline Aeromar to acquire a 49 percent stake, Synergy Chairman German Efromovich said on Monday.

The conglomerate, which controls Latin American airline Avianca, plans to buy 25 percent of the voting shares and 24 percent of the regular shares.

The purchase is subject to regulatory approval. (Reporting by Noe Torres)