Aeromexico finalizes order for six Boeing Dreamliners

MEXICO CITY, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Mexico’s leading airline operator, Grupo Aeromexico, said on Thursday it has finalized an order for six 787-9 Boeing Dreamliners, part of an order valued at around $11 billion announced in July.

The first delivery is expected next summer. Aeromexico said the purchase of four additional Dreamliners has not yet been confirmed.

Earlier this year the company placed an order for up to 100 new planes: 90 737 MAX 8 planes and 10 787-9 Dreamliners. In November, it finalised an order for 60 737‘s, with an option for the remaining 30 pending.

Aeromexico, which went public last year, is betting that Mexico’s economy will remain robust in the coming years and analysts have said the order should help them serve new routes.

Aeromexico’s operations got a big boost following the 2010 demise of debt-laden rival Mexicana.