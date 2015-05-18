FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Citigroup sells 16 pct stake in airline Aeromexico
May 18, 2015 / 4:30 AM / 2 years ago

Citigroup sells 16 pct stake in airline Aeromexico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, May 17 (Reuters) - Mexico’s biggest airline Grupo Aeromexico said on Sunday that Citigroup had sold its stake of about 16 percent in the company.

The stock would be bought by several parties, including former Aeromexico chairman Eduardo Tricio, but none would hold more than five percent of the shares, the airline said in a statement.

Barclays Capital Securities Limited acquired about 8 percent of the shares through a financial operation with Delta Airlines , which is also a shareholder in Aeromexico.

Aeromexico’s stock closed at 25.73 pesos per share on Friday. (Reporting by Christine Murray; Editing by Stephen Coates)

