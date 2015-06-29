UPDATE 1-AeroMexico Dreamliner makes emergency landing in Ireland

(Adds comment from Aeromexico, Dreamliner background)

DUBLIN, June 29 (Reuters) - A Boeing 787 Dreamliner en route from Mexico City to Paris made an emergency landing at Ireland’s Shannon Airport on Monday and all 193 people on board disembarked safely, a spokesman for the airport said on Monday.

Mexico’s Aeromexico said in a statement that an alert in the cargo hold of the flight caused it to divert, and a spokesperson later added there was no fire on the plane.

The Shannon Airport spokesman said crews on the ground were planning to inspect the Aeromexico plane. He declined to comment on what caused the plane to make the emergency landing.

A Boeing spokesperson declined to answer questions about the incident and directed questions to Aeromexico.

While Aeromexico said there was no fire in this case, the Dreamliner has a history of electrical systems overheating. Regulators grounded the worldwide 787 fleet in January 2013 after lithium-based batteries overheated on two jets in two separate incidents in less than two weeks, prompting a full-scale U.S. investigation.

Boeing modified the battery system and installed steel boxes around the batteries to contain fire and allow smoke and fumes to vent outside the aircraft.

In April 2013, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration allowed the 787 to resume service and other regulators followed. The root cause of battery overheating was never determined. (Reporting by Conor Humphries in Dublin, Alwyn Scott in New York and David Alire Garcia in Mexico City; Editing by David Holmes)