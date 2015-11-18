Delta Air, trust offer to raise Aeromexico stake to up to 49 pct

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc said on Wednesday it has offered to buy up to an additional 32 percent of Grupo Aeromexico SAB de CV, raising its stake in the Mexican airline to up to 49 percent including share purchase options held by the U.S. carrier and its pension trust.

The deal would represent a 52 percent premium over Aeromexico’s closing price of 28.70 Mexican pesos. The cash offer follows applications by the airlines this year for immunity from U.S. and Mexican antitrust law so they can coordinate schedules and prices for flights. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York)