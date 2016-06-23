FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Grupo Aeromexico suspends Venezuela operations, cites economy
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 23, 2016 / 7:55 PM / a year ago

Grupo Aeromexico suspends Venezuela operations, cites economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, June 23 (Reuters) - Mexico's largest airline Grupo Aeromexico said on Thursday it has suspended all operations in Venezuela indefinitely, making it the latest of several international carriers to halt flights to the embattled country.

The company, which said it has run flights between Mexico and Caracas for five years, will evaluate returning in the future, it said in a statement.

In May, Latin America's largest airline LATAM Airlines and Deutsche Lufthansa AG both suspended operations in the country.

The moves followed years of struggling to repatriate revenue held in local currency as the cash-strapped government failed to convert it to hard currency amid tight exchange controls.

Reporting by Christine Murray

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.