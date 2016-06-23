Grupo Aeromexico suspends Venezuela operations, cites economy

MEXICO CITY, June 23 (Reuters) - Mexico's largest airline Grupo Aeromexico said on Thursday it has suspended all operations in Venezuela indefinitely, making it the latest of several international carriers to halt flights to the embattled country.

The company, which said it has run flights between Mexico and Caracas for five years, will evaluate returning in the future, it said in a statement.

In May, Latin America's largest airline LATAM Airlines and Deutsche Lufthansa AG both suspended operations in the country.

The moves followed years of struggling to repatriate revenue held in local currency as the cash-strapped government failed to convert it to hard currency amid tight exchange controls.