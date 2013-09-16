FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-TD to issue Aeroplan credit cards, CIBC to keep half of portfolio
Sections
Featured
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 16, 2013 / 11:06 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-TD to issue Aeroplan credit cards, CIBC to keep half of portfolio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 2 to say earnings of 10 Canadian cents per share is on an adjusted basis)

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Aimia Inc struck a deal with Toronto-Dominion Bank and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce under which TD will be the issuer of Aeroplan credit cards and acquire half of CIBC’s existing portfolio, with CIBC retaining the rest.

TD said the deal, effective Jan. 1, would contribute 10 Canadian cents per share on an adjusted basis to earnings next year.

Earlier this year, Aimia said TD would replace CIBC as the issuer of the popular flight rewards card after Aimia and CIBC failed to reach an agreement to renew their contract.

CIBC has been the main issuer for more than 20 years. (Reporting by Krithika Krishnamurthy in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.