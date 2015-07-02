Arvind signs licensing agreement to bring Aeropostale to India

July 2 (Reuters) - Indian clothes manufacturer Arvind Ltd said on Thursday one of its units had signed a licence agreement with Aeropostale Inc, making it the latest international fashion brand to plan a launch in the country.

Arvind said its subsidiary, Arvind Lifestyle, is expected to open 30 standalone stores and 25 shop-in-shops over the next three years, starting March 2016. The company will also launch an Aeropostale e-commerce site for the country.

In August, the textile major announced a similar licencing agreement with Gap Inc.

India has swiftly turned into a hot destination for fashion brands, with the likes of Hennes & Mauritz (H&M) and Gap both eyeing store openings or expansion in the country.

New York-based Aeropostale is a teen apparel retailer that competes with Abercrombie & Fitch and American Eagle Outfitters. (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Mumbai; Editing by Sunil Nair)