Teen apparel retailer Aeropostale reappoints Julian Geiger as CEO

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Teen apparel retailer Aeropostale Inc said it had reappointed Julian Geiger as chief executive with immediate effect.

The company’s shares were up 8 percent at $3.50 in extended trading.

Geiger, who was CEO of the retailer from 1996 to 2009, will replace Thomas Johnson, who has held the position since 2010.

Aeropostale also estimated a loss of 42-45 cents per share, excluding items, for the second quarter ended Aug. 3, smaller than its earlier forecast of 55-61 cents.

Analysts on average were expecting a loss of 58 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)