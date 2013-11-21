FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Shareholder Crescendo calls for Aeropostale sale
November 21, 2013 / 1:50 PM / 4 years ago

REFILE-Shareholder Crescendo calls for Aeropostale sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to correct date to Nov. 21 from Nov. 22)

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Crescendo Partners, which holds shares of Aeropostale Inc‘s, urged the teen clothing retailer to sell itself.

Aeropostale shares were up 2.6 percent in premarket trading.

“Crescendo believes that numerous potential buyers will be interested in acquiring Aeropostale because of its strong brand name and its compelling valuation,” the firm said in a letter to Aeropostale’s board.

Crescendo also said it intends to nominate directors at the company’s 2014 annual shareholders’ meeting.

Aeropostale, scheduled to report results early next month, had said in August that it expects a quarterly loss in an environment of heavy promotions.

The company, whose efforts to attract young shoppers has failed, has posted losses for three quarters in a row.

It was not immediately clear how many Aeropostale shares were held by Crescendo. (Reporting By Devika Krishna Kumar; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

