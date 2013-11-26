Aeropostale adopts poison pill

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Teen clothing retailer Aeropostale Inc said it has adopted a poison pill that will be triggered if a stockholder buys 10 percent of the company.

Shareholder Crescendo Partners urged Aeropostale last week to sell itself, joining a list of investors expressing frustration about the fading fortunes of the retailer.

Aeropostale said the plan, which will issue a large number of new shares to other investors, diluting the stake held by a stockholder crossing the 10 percent threshold.