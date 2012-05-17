FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Aeropostale posts smaller quarterly profit
May 17, 2012 / 8:15 PM / 5 years ago

Aeropostale posts smaller quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - Clothes retailer Aeropostale Inc posted a smaller quarterly profit, a spillover effect from the holiday season when it discounted a lot.

The company said on Thursday it earned 13 cents a share, or $10.6 million, in the first quarter. The company had earlier said it expected profit of 12 to 13 cents a share.

Last year, the company earned $16.4 million, or 20 cents a share.

The spring quarter was expected to be a strong season for clothes retailers, as youngsters get ready for the summer.

Sales at Aeropostale rose 6 percent to $497.2 million.

