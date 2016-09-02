FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Consortium's $243.3 mln bid wins Aeropostale auction
September 2, 2016 / 3:21 AM / a year ago

Consortium's $243.3 mln bid wins Aeropostale auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 1 (Reuters) - A consortium comprising companies and liquidators prevailed in a bankruptcy auction for U.S. teen retailer Aeropostale Inc with a $243.3 million bid, potentially saving 229 of its stores, Aeropostale said on Thursday.

The deal with the consortium, which includes licensing firm Authentic Brands Group LLC, mall operators Simon Property Group Inc and General Growth Properties Inc, and liquidators Gordon Brothers and Hilco Merchant Resources, is subject to approval by a bankruptcy judge. (Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli in New York)

