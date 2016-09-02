Sept 1 A consortium comprising companies and liquidators prevailed in a bankruptcy auction for U.S. teen retailer Aeropostale Inc with a $243.3 million bid, potentially saving 229 of its stores, Aeropostale said on Thursday.
The deal with the consortium, which includes licensing firm Authentic Brands Group LLC, mall operators Simon Property Group Inc and General Growth Properties Inc, and liquidators Gordon Brothers and Hilco Merchant Resources, is subject to approval by a bankruptcy judge. (Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli in New York)
