FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Aeropostale preparing for bankruptcy as soon as this month - Bbg
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 21, 2016 / 5:45 PM / a year ago

Aeropostale preparing for bankruptcy as soon as this month - Bbg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Struggling teen apparel retailer Aeropostale Inc is preparing to file for bankruptcy as soon as this month, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Aeropostale is looking to reorganize under Chapter 11, Bloomberg said, citing the people. (bloom.bg/1XKYVIM)

The retailer is trying to work out a loan to finance its operations during the bankruptcy process and a deal to avert a filing or find a buyer also could still emerge, the report said.

An Aeropostale spokeswoman declined to comment to Reuters. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.