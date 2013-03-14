FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Aeropostale posts weak holiday results, forecasts 1st-qtr loss
#Market News
March 14, 2013 / 8:26 PM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-Aeropostale posts weak holiday results, forecasts 1st-qtr loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 2 to $671,000 not $671 $671 million)

March 14 (Reuters) - Teen clothing retailer Aeropostale Inc reported a quarterly loss on Thursday, hurt by weak sales during the holiday season, and forecast a loss for the current quarter, blaming markdowns and a weak economy.

Aeropostale reported a net loss of $671,000, or 1 cent per share, for the 14 weeks ended Feb. 2, compared with a profit of $26.1 million, or 32 cents per share, for the year-earlier period, which included one less week.

Sales fell 1 percent to $797.7 million for the quarter that included the holiday season, while same-store sales fell 8 percent

Aeropostale forecast a first-quarter loss of 15 to 20 cents per share, citing the lingering effects of markdowns during the holiday period and a tough economy for young shoppers. (Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
