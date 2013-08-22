FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Aeropostale forecasts another loss, citing tough competition
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 22, 2013 / 8:14 PM / in 4 years

Aeropostale forecasts another loss, citing tough competition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Teen apparel retailer Aeropostale Inc on Thursday forecast a third quarter loss, and said the highly promotional environment that has led it to cut prices would continue in the back-to-school shopping period.

Aeropostale said it expects a net loss of 21 cents to 26 cents per share for the third quarter.

The company reported a net loss of $33.7 million, or 43 cents per share, in the quarter ended August 3, compared with a profit of $71,000 million, or nil per share, a year ago.

That was in line with a warning two weeks ago, when the retailer also said comparable sales, including e-commerce, fell 15 percent in the second quarter. Overall sales fell 6.4 percent to $454 million.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.