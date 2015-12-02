Teen apparel retailer Aeropostale posts loss for 12th straight qtr

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Mall-based teen apparel retailer Aeropostale Inc reported a loss for the 12th straight quarter as it discounted heavily to attract shoppers and took charges related to the closure of underperforming stores.

The company’s net loss narrowed to $26.4 million, or 33 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Oct 31, from $52.3 million, or 66 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales fell 20 percent to $363.3 million, while comparable sales, including its e-commerce channel, fell 10 percent in the quarter. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik and Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)