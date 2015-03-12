Aeropostale posts adjusted quarterly profit after 2 years of loss

March 12 (Reuters) - Teen apparel retailer Aeropostale Inc reported an adjusted profit after two years of losses as cost cuts helped boost margins in the holiday shopping quarter.

Aeropostale’s net loss narrowed to $13.5 million, or 17 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 31 from $70.3 million, or 90 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 1 cent per share.

Net sales fell 11.3 percent to $593.8 million. Comparable sales declined 9 percent.

Analysts on average had expected a loss of 3 cents per share and revenue of $577.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)