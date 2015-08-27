FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Teen apparel retailer Aeropostale posts loss for 11th straight qtr
August 27, 2015

Teen apparel retailer Aeropostale posts loss for 11th straight qtr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Teen apparel retailer Aeropostale Inc reported a loss for the 11th straight quarter as it discounted heavily to attract shoppers and took charges related to the closure of its unprofitable stores.

The mall-based retailer’s comparable sales, including its e-commerce channel, fell 8 percent in the second quarter.

Aeropostale’s net loss narrowed to $43.7 million, or 55 cents per share, in the quarter ended Aug. 1 from $63.8 million, or 81 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 17.5 percent to $326.9 million. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

