FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Aerovironment posts 1st-qtr loss on contract delays
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 5, 2012 / 8:26 PM / in 5 years

Aerovironment posts 1st-qtr loss on contract delays

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Aerovironment Inc that makes unmanned aircraft systems and electric vehicles, posted a first-quarter loss, hurt by delay in contracts, sending its shares down 2 percent in extended trading.

The company recorded a net loss of $1.4 million, or 6 cents per share, compared with a net income of $0.3 million, or 1 cent per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 5 percent to $58.7 million.

The company maintained its forecast of a net income of $1.41 to $1.51 per share on revenue between $348 million and $370 million for fiscal 2013.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.