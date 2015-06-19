FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chile government OKs AES Gener to trade electricity with Argentina
June 19, 2015

Chile government OKs AES Gener to trade electricity with Argentina

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, June 19 (Reuters) - Chile’s government has authorized local power producer AES Gener SA to transfer electricity back and forth with neighboring Argentina through one of its transmission lines, the company said on Friday.

AES Gener, a local unit of U.S. power group AES Corp , said the agreement will “not only give energy security to the country, it will improve the frequency levels of the system and the backup capabilities when faced with emergencies like earthquakes and tsunamis.” (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

