FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Chile government OKs AES Gener to trade electricity with Argentina
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 19, 2015 / 1:50 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Chile government OKs AES Gener to trade electricity with Argentina

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds quote from energy minister)

SANTIAGO, June 19 (Reuters) - Chile’s government has authorized local power producer AES Gener SA to transfer electricity back and forth with neighboring Argentina through one of its transmission lines, the company said on Friday.

AES Gener, a local unit of U.S. power group AES Corp , said the agreement will increase energy security and “improve the frequency levels of the system and backup capabilities when faced with emergencies like earthquakes and tsunamis.”

The Santiago-based company said the two-way transfer of electricity will help bring down costs and support the development of renewable energy sources.

“Chile continues to move forward on regional energy integration, which is key to guaranteeing the security of supply and developing the competitive advantages the different countries in the region have with their respective generation mixes,” said Energy Minister Maximo Pacheco. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.