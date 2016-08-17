FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chile's AES Gener raises cost of Alto Maipo power project
#Market News
August 17, 2016 / 1:05 PM / a year ago

Chile's AES Gener raises cost of Alto Maipo power project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Chilean energy firm AES Gener said Wednesday that its Alto Maipo hydroelectric project has ran into "certain construction difficulties" and as a result the budgeted cost would rise by between 10 and 20 percent.

Alto Maipo, initially a $2.05 billion project located just outside capital Santiago, is 60 percent owned by AES Gener, with the remainder held by London-listed copper miner Antofagasta .

AEG Gener shares were down around 6 percent on Wednesday morning.

Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

