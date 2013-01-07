FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Aetna sees FY 2013 operating EPS at least $5.40
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 7, 2013 / 10:21 PM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Aetna sees FY 2013 operating EPS at least $5.40

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects FY 2013 EPS number in headline to $5.40. Clarifies that the $5.52 figure reported earlier was analysts' EPS estimate) Jan 7 (Reuters) - Aetna Inc : * Says year-end 2012 medical membership is projected to be approximately 18.2 million members. * Says revenues for the full-year 2012 are projected to be approximately $35.5 billion * Says full-year 2013 operating earnings per share are projected to be at least $5.40 * Continues to project full-year 2012 operating earnings per share of approximately $5.10 * Says full-year 2013 revenues are projected to grow approximately 9% compared to 2012 * FY 2012 earnings per share view $5.14, revenue view $35.57 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * FY 2013 earnings per share view $5.52, revenue view $38.69 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * As of January 4, 2013, Aetna had received 17 out of the 21 state approvals for the proposed Coventry acquisition * Source text (link.reuters.com/puv94t) * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.