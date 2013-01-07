FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Aetna backs its 2013 profit, revenue forecast
January 7, 2013 / 10:06 PM / 5 years ago

Aetna backs its 2013 profit, revenue forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Aetna Inc, the nation’s third-largest health insurer, on Monday reaffirmed its profit outlook for 2013 and said as of last week it had received 17 of the 21 state approvals needed for its planned acquisition of smaller rival Coventry Health Care Inc.

Aetna said it continues to expect full-year 2013 operating earnings of at least $5.40 a share on a 9 percent increase in revenue, reiterating the forecast it gave in mid-December.

Analysts on average are expecting Aetna to earn $5.52 per share in 2013, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

