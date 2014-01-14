FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Aetna says private Medicare sign-ups better than expected
Sections
Featured
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 14, 2014 / 9:56 PM / 4 years ago

Aetna says private Medicare sign-ups better than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Aetna Inc said on Tuesday that based on sign-ups for private Medicare, its first-quarter membership for these health plans for seniors would be “meaningfully better” than previously projected.

The company, the nation’s third-largest insurer, said it now expects full year 2014 operating revenue of at least $54 billion compared with its previous projection of about $53 billion.

Aetna, which made the remarks ahead of Chief Executive Officer Mark Bertolini’s presentation at the J.P. Morgan healthcare conference on Wednesday morning, reaffirmed the company’s 2014 operating earnings per share projection of at least $6.25 per share.

Aetna and competitors UnitedHealth Group Inc and Humana Inc have been forecasting that cuts to reimbursement for private Medicare, called Medicare Advantage, would make the program challenging for them this year.

Aetna shares rose to $71.48 in after-hours trading after closing at $71.04 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.