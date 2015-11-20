Aetna, Anthem say individual Obamacare business performing as expected

(Reuters) - U.S. health insurers Aetna Inc and Anthem Inc on Friday sought to reassure investors that their Obamacare businesses had not worsened after UnitedHealth Group Inc warned of mounting losses in that sector.

Aetna and Anthem said in regulatory filings that their individual insurance businesses, which include the plans created by President Barack Obama’s national healthcare reform law, had performed in line with projections through October. Both backed their earnings forecasts for 2015.

The announcements came the day after UnitedHealth cut its earnings forecast and said it might exit the Obamacare business in 2017. It said it was losing money on the Obamacare business because of low enrollment and high costs.

Aetna shares, which had fallen 7 percent on Thursday, rose 3.6 percent to $103.55 on Friday. Anthem, the second-largest player on the exchanges, was up 1.8 percent at $130.15 after falling 9 percent the previous day, and UnitedHealth gained 2.4 percent to $113.23 after a 6 percent decline.

Aetna said it still expected 2015 operating earnings of $7.45 to $7.55 per share, and Anthem reiterated its outlook of $9.53 to $9.63 per share.

Leerink Partners analyst Ana Gupte said Aetna’s statement showed the company had already factored in challenges in the individual business to its 2015 outlook and commentary about 2016. Aetna and Anthem had referred back to earlier comments when asked on Thursday about UnitedHealth’s commentary.

In October, Aetna had said it was not making money from the business, which sells government-subsidized plans on exchanges created under the U.S. Affordable Care Act but that profitability could improve next year. It had about 815,000 members in plans on the exchanges and 275,000 in plans sold off the exchanges.

Anthem, which has about 824,000 exchange customers, said last month that 2016 would be a challenging year on the exchanges and that the business would drag on profit.

Enrollment for 2016 exchange plans opened earlier this month. In October, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services forecast about 10 million people would have plans in 2016, significantly below industry expectations of 20 million.

The earnings affirmations echo that of Centene Corp. The small health insurer, which focuses on Medicaid, also said its exchange business was performing in line with its expectations.

Kaiser Permanente, a hospital and insurer system that sells Obamacare plans in eight states and the District of Columbia, said in an emailed statement on Thursday that it was “strongly committed” to participating in the exchanges.