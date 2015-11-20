FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Health insurer Aetna reaffirms 2015 profit forecast
November 20, 2015 / 12:15 PM / 2 years ago

Health insurer Aetna reaffirms 2015 profit forecast

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Health insurer Aetna reaffirmed its full-year 2015 operating earnings forecast on Friday, a day after UnitedHealth Group Inc cut its guidance, blaming deteriorating performance in its individual Obamacare business.

Aetna said its individual commercial business continued to perform in line with its expectations.

UnitedHealth said on Thursday it may exit Obamacare individual business as weak enrollment and high medical costs for exchange members were taking too big a toll on its performance.

Aetna on Friday said it continues to expect operating earnings of $7.45 to $7.55 per share in 2015. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

