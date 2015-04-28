Aetna CEO says 2015 Obamacare members skew younger

NEW YORK, April 28 (Reuters) - Aetna Inc CEO Mark Bertolini said on Tuesday that it added more new customers than expected through the individual Obamacare exchanges, and that their average age was a bit lower this year than in 2014.

Bertolini told investors during a conference call that other Obamacare customer demographics - which along with age is considered an indicator of how much the company may have to spend on medical claims - looked about the same as 2014. The business was mildly profitable for Aetna in 2014, the company said previously. (Reporting by Caroline Humer)