Aetna CEO says 2015 Obamacare members skew younger
April 28, 2015 / 12:30 PM / 2 years ago

Aetna CEO says 2015 Obamacare members skew younger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 28 (Reuters) - Aetna Inc CEO Mark Bertolini said on Tuesday that it added more new customers than expected through the individual Obamacare exchanges, and that their average age was a bit lower this year than in 2014.

Bertolini told investors during a conference call that other Obamacare customer demographics - which along with age is considered an indicator of how much the company may have to spend on medical claims - looked about the same as 2014. The business was mildly profitable for Aetna in 2014, the company said previously. (Reporting by Caroline Humer)

