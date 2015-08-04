Aetna CEO says has begun antitrust work on Humana deal

NEW YORK, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Aetna Inc chief executive Mark Bertolini said on Tuesday that the company had begun making regulatory filings with both federal and state authorities related to its acquisition of Humana Inc.

Bertolini said the company had also begun talking to state insurance commissioners and officials in Washington D.C. about the $37 billion deal, which he said will leave “plenty of competitors” in the Medicare markets where the combined company will operate. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)