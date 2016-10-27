FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Aetna CEO is committed to defending Humana acquisition
October 27, 2016 / 12:55 PM / 10 months ago

Aetna CEO is committed to defending Humana acquisition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Aetna Inc. is committed to defending its proposed acquisition of Humana Inc. in court, where the U.S. Department of Justice is seeking to block the acquisition, Chief Executive Officer Mark Bertolini said on a conference call on Thursday.

Aetna Chief Financial Officer, also speaking on the call, said that based on continued issues during the third quarter in the Affordable Care Act-compliant individual health insurance plans, the company expects a loss of $350 million on that business in 2016. (Reporting by Caroline Humer)

