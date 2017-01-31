FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Aetna CEO says optimistic about health reform
January 31, 2017 / 1:52 PM / 7 months ago

Aetna CEO says optimistic about health reform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Aetna Inc Chief Executive Officer Mark Bertolini said on Tuesday that he is optimistic about the next wave of healthcare reform being considered by lawmakers and regulators.

Bertolini, speaking during a conference call, said that despite its best intentions, the Affordable Care Act did not meet its goals of being affordable. In the fourth-quarter, he said the company lost $100 million more than expected on its ACA compliant individual plans. (Reporting by Caroline Humer)

