Aetna CEO says Obamacare exchanges need change to be sustainable

(Reuters) - Aetna Inc Chief Executive Officer Mark Bertolini said on Monday that he is concerned that the individual healthcare exchanges created under the Affordable Care Act are not sustainable and that recent government proposals for changes are not enough.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recently proposed restricting the special enrollment period that insurers say has been abused by customers who are taking on insurance only when they know about upcoming medical bills.

The government “has made some recent changes but more needs to be done,” Bertolini said during a conference call with investors.

Chief Financial Officer Shawn Guertin said that Aetna’s individual commercial business - which includes plans sold on the exchange and directly by Aetna - had an operating loss of 3 percent to 4 percent in 2015.