FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Aetna CEO says Obamacare exchanges need change to be sustainable
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S. Legal News
February 1, 2016 / 5:16 PM / 2 years ago

Aetna CEO says Obamacare exchanges need change to be sustainable

Caroline Humer

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Aetna Inc Chief Executive Officer Mark Bertolini said on Monday that he is concerned that the individual healthcare exchanges created under the Affordable Care Act are not sustainable and that recent government proposals for changes are not enough.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recently proposed restricting the special enrollment period that insurers say has been abused by customers who are taking on insurance only when they know about upcoming medical bills.

The government “has made some recent changes but more needs to be done,” Bertolini said during a conference call with investors.

Chief Financial Officer Shawn Guertin said that Aetna’s individual commercial business - which includes plans sold on the exchange and directly by Aetna - had an operating loss of 3 percent to 4 percent in 2015.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.